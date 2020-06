Longtime Hidalgo County Clerk Arturo Guajardo Jr. is disclosing he has contracted COVID-19.

Guajardo says he had taken some time off two weeks ago and came in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19. He says he self-isolated and during that time developed symptoms related to the respiratory illness, got tested, and the test came back positive. The 51-year-old Guajardo is continuing to recover and remains at home.