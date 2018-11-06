Home LOCAL Hidalgo County Commission Goes On Record Opposed To Immigrant Family Separations
Hidalgo County Commission Goes On Record Opposed To Immigrant Family Separations
Hidalgo County Commission Goes On Record Opposed To Immigrant Family Separations

Hidalgo County Commission Goes On Record Opposed To Immigrant Family Separations

Hidalgo County Commissioners are making it known they are opposed to the Trump administration’s zero tolerance immigration policy that is separating children from their parents after they cross the border.

Commissioners Monday passed a proclamation denouncing the policy and calling for a better way to deal with families either crossing the border illegally or surrendering themselves on an asylum claim.

Under the zero tolerance policy, Border Patrol agents have been separating families – placing the parents in detention centers and taking their children to federally-contracted shelters or housing them on military bases or placing them in foster homes.

