Hidalgo County Commission Supports Resolution Opposing Militarizing The Border

With hundreds of active-duty soldiers being deployed to the Rio Grande Valley, Hidalgo County commissioners have passed a resolution urging Congress to work on a long-term immigration solution that does not militarize the border.

The resolution was approved as thousands of Central American migrants move north with the intent to seek asylum in the U.S. The resolution notes that U.S. law allows people the right to request asylum at ports of entry.

Hidalgo County Judge Ramon Garcia says that while the country needs to protect its borders, having an active army on the border isn’t a proper response to the caravan. Garcia also cited a study that shows troops on the border act to reduce the numbers of shoppers and tourists, which negatively impacts the economy.