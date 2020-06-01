Hidalgo County Confirms COVID-19 Death, Cameron County Confirms New Cases

Hidalgo County Health Officials reported Monday the confirmation of the death of a 60 year old woman from McAllen who died of COVID-19. Her death brings the total to 11 in Hidalgo County. There were nine new cases Monday in the county, currently with 218 active cases. There are 26 in county hospitals with 3 in intensive care units. Nine people were released from isolation.

Cameron County Public Health reported twelve cases of COVID-19 Monday. Seven cases were linked to previous cases, and five of them were community spread. Seven individuals were released from isolation on Monday raising that total to 566. There are a total of 776 cases in Cameron County, with 210 of those case still active.