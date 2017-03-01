Hidalgo County Court Bailiff Arraigned On DWI, Illegal Weapon Charges

A Hidalgo County court bailiff has pleaded not guilty to charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Carlos Perez, a bailiff with Court at Law Number 8, was arraigned on the two charges this afternoon stemming from his arrest the night of December 21st.

Edinburg police stopped Perez in the 700 block of East University Drive on suspicion of drunk driving, and also found a handgun inside his vehicle. Appearing in Edinburg Municipal Court Tuesday afternoon, the 40-year-old Perez was given a 5-thousand dollar PR bond on each charge.