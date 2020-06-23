Hidalgo County Creates Grant Program For Virus-Impacted Small Businesses

Hidalgo County will be using $3.5 million of its federal coronavirus relief funding to assist small businesses that suffered huge financial losses as a result of the pandemic.

County commissioners Tuesday agreed to use the CARES Act money to create a small business grant program that’ll offer assistance to the small businesses that were forced to close under the stay-at-home and no-travel restrictions.

The funding is designed to provide more than 1,000 grants at a maximum amount of $5,000 that’ll go to eligible small businesses. The county is expected to announce soon when it will start accepting applications for the grants, which will be considered on a first come-first serve basis.