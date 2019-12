A trio of suspects in an alleged kidnapping and murder in Hidalgo County will not face execution if convicted.

The Hidalgo County D.A.’s office announced yesterday it will not seek the death penalty against Edna Rivera, Julio Cesar De Leon and Alfredo Huerta. All three are accused in the death of Fernando Garza, Jr., who was found dead in a Mission orchard last July.

Investigators believe Garza was kidnapped, bound and then taken to the orchard, where he was shot and killed.