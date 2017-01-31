Home LOCAL Hidalgo County D-A’s Office Partnering To Maintain Help For Rape Victims
Hidalgo County D-A’s Office Partnering To Maintain Help For Rape Victims
Hidalgo County D-A’s Office Partnering To Maintain Help For Rape Victims

Hidalgo County D-A’s Office Partnering To Maintain Help For Rape Victims

The Upper Valley’s only 24-hour sexual assault forensic team is no more, but the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office is now partnering with other resources to maintain assistance to victims of rape.

District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez says his office is working with McAllen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen to ensure evidence of a sexual assault is collected. The partnership is also with the Family Crisis Center in Harlingen and Mujeres Unidas in McAllen which offer rape victims an emergency shelter as well as counseling.

Although 24-hour help is no longer available, both the McAllen and Harlingen hospitals have a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners program, with staff that is on-call. The 24-hour team at Mission Regional Medical Center was disbanded last week. The nurses were among 40 employees the hospital laid off.

