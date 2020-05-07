Hidalgo County Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A Hidalgo County employee has tested positive for the coronavirus. County health officials disclosed Thursday that an employee of the Fire Marshal’s Office contracted COVID-19 and is currently in isolation. It’s not clear how or when the employee became infected, and officials are now working to determine if the person had contact with other employees or members of the public.

Officials add the Fire Marshal’s Office will be fully sanitized and remain open to the public. Since the county’s shelter-at-home order was lifted last week, county departments have maintained physical distancing practices, and all employees have been required to continue wearing face coverings.