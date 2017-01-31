Home LOCAL Hidalgo County Family Being Ordered To Give Up Land For Border Wall
Hidalgo County Family Being Ordered To Give Up Land For Border Wall
border wall in south texas in the rio grande valley
GAVEL AND JUDGE
A Los Ebanos family says it has received a letter from the federal government demanding a portion of their property for President Trump’s proposed border wall. The Flores family says the Justice Department sent the letter and court papers, and an offer of 3-thousand dollars for the land. The letter adds the government will take the property if the family doesn’t voluntarily turn it over.

The family tells Channel 5 News that they’re very emotionally attached to their property, and are going over their options before making a decision.

