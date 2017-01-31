Hidalgo County Family Being Ordered To Give Up Land For Border Wall

A Los Ebanos family says it has received a letter from the federal government demanding a portion of their property for President Trump’s proposed border wall. The Flores family says the Justice Department sent the letter and court papers, and an offer of 3-thousand dollars for the land. The letter adds the government will take the property if the family doesn’t voluntarily turn it over.

The family tells Channel 5 News that they’re very emotionally attached to their property, and are going over their options before making a decision.