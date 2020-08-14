CORONAVIRUSCOVID LOCALLOCAL

Hidalgo County Gives Local Hospitals $7.5M For COVID-19 Patients

Hidalgo County is dipping into money set aside for COVID-19 expenses to help local hospitals make room for coronavirus patients.  County Judge Richard Cortez tells The Monitor that the seven-point-five-million in funding has been authorized but not distributed to the hospitals.  The money comes from a 15-million-dollar fund for unexpected coronavirus expenses taken from the county’s CARES Act funding.  Hidalgo County reported 30 additional deaths from the virus yesterday, bringing the county’s death toll from COVID-19 to 911.

