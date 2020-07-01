Hidalgo County Grand Jury Indicts 3 In Murder Of Weslaco Doctor

Three men have been indicted for murder in the killing of a Weslaco doctor. The three are charged in the shooting death of Dr. John Dominguez last November.

Investigators say a plot to kidnap Dominguez went awry when two of the suspects confronted Dominguez in a parking lot and Dominguez sped away. One of the suspects opened fire and the doctor was found dead after he collided with another vehicle.

The McAllen Monitor reports it took a more than 2-month investigation to turn up the three suspects – 18-year-old Joel Ismael Gomez, 20-year-old Luis Antonio Lopez Valenzuela, and 31-year-old Josue Benavides Torres. All three are to be arraigned on murder and aggravated robbery charges later this month.