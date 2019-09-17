Hidalgo County Health Officials Warn Against Vaping

Hidalgo County health officials are out with a warning for vapers to stop vaping.

The county Health and Human Services Department is joining with the Texas Department of Health Services in urging people to not use e-cigarettes, citing the growing number of cases of lung disease, and deaths, in Texas and dozens of other states. State health officials have identified 25 cases of severe lung disease in Texas, including one patient from Hidalgo County, and are gathering more information about 12 other possible cases.

It hasn’t been determined what’s causing the debilitating lung problems, and county health officials say until it has, people should not use vaping devices.