Hidalgo County Judge Issues Local Disaster Proclamation

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has signed a disaster declaration for the county in the aftermath of the damaging rain and wind storms that battered the Valley Monday night. The declaration allows extraordinary measures to be taken to protect public health, safety, and property. The state of disaster will be in effect for 7 days, although county commissioners can vote to extend it as needed.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service is keeping a flood warning in place as floodwaters remain in areas including Edcouch-Elsa, east to Monte Alto, further east to southern Willacy County, and south to Harlingen. Much of that area was inundated with between 6 and 14inches of rain – rivaling the amounts dumped during Hurricane Dolly in 2008.

Much of the Willacy County town of Sebastian has been evacuated and remains inaccessible by non-emergency vehicles. Five Red Cross shelters and several other local shelters remain open. The locations are on our KURV web page and Facebook page.