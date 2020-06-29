Hidalgo County Judge Requests Staff Support For Local Hospital

The state of Texas is moving nurses from other parts of the state to bolster the staff of a hospital in Hidalgo County. The relocations are being made in response to an emergency request by Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez. Cortez sent the request for more medical personnel to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Emergency Management Department. Details of the additional assistance are still being worked out, and the hospital receiving the support is not yet being named. Along with the request for nursing assistance, the county Office of Emergency Management Sunday issued a countywide alert noting the persistent spread of the coronavirus, and urging residents to take precautions that include wearing a face covering, avoiding gatherings, and staying home when you can.