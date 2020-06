Hidalgo County is implementing a curfew in hopes of reducing the spread of COVID-19.

County Judge Richard Cortez announced yesterday that minors must be home by 10 p.m. each night and stay in until 6 a.m. the next day. Adults will be expected to be off the streets by 11 p.m. and can begin moving around again at 5 a.m.

Large gatherings will be limited to 100 people, and home gatherings will be limited to ten people.