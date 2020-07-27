Hidalgo County Launches Grant Program For Virus-Impacted Small Businesses

Hidalgo County has launched its new program to provide financial relief to rural small businesses that have lost business as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting today, the county’s Small Business Grant Program is accepting applications from qualifying businesses for the $3,000 or $5,000 grants being provided. County commissioners last month approved the use of $3.5 million in federal CARES Act money to create the grant program.

The assistance is being offered to rural small businesses that were forced to close under the stay-at-home order that was put in place in late March. Grants are available on a first come-first serve basis. The grant program is operating in partnership with the non-profit community lender PeopleFund.