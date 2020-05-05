Cameron County Reports 11 COVID-19 Cases, No New Cases In Hidalgo County

For the first time since the initial case was reported on March 21, Hidalgo County Health Officials reported no new cases of COVID-19. This leaves the current number of cases at 353. There are currently 13 people in area hospitals, with 3 in intensive care and 12 people released from isolation. 215 have been released from isolation. The county also announced another testing milestone over 5,000 tests, 5,222 tests exactly, have been conducted.

Cameron County Public Health reported Tuesday night a total of eleven cases of COVID-19. Nine cases were linked to previous cases, with the remaining two listed as community spread. There are 454 cases in Cameron County, with 214 individuals who have recovered.