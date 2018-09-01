Hidalgo County Now Owns Property Where Old Courthouse Sits

(Edinburg, TX) — Hidalgo County is now the owner of the land where the old courthouse sits. An agreement over 100 years old stipulated ownership of the courthouse square property would revert back to the original donors’ heirs if the structure on the site were no longer used as a courthouse.

In mid-December, the county struck a deal to buy the reverter clause from the heirs for one-million dollars. A project to relocate the original structure to make room for a new courthouse facility on the site can now move forward.