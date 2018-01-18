Home NATIONAL Hidalgo County Pledges It’s Support For DACA
The Hidalgo County Commission is on record in support of the DACA program. Commissioners Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution endorsing DACA and its recipients – citing the contributions Dreamers have made, and are making, to the county. The resolution comes at a time when Congress is struggling to craft compromise legislation to save the Obama-era DACA program, which is to shut down in March under an executive order signed by President Trump. It also comes a week after a federal judge’s ruling that delays the end of the program – a ruling being appealed by the Trump administration. A copy of the resolution is being sent to the Valley’s congressional delegation, the state’s two senators, and President Trump.

