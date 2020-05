Hidalgo County Health Officials late Wednesday have reported the deaths of two residents, bringing the death toll for the county up to 10. The deaths were a 50 year old male from Edinburg and a 70 year old female from Palmview. Hidalgo County also reported six new cases of COVID-19 raising their total to 409. There are 15 in area hospitals with 3 in intensive care. Three people were released from isolation Wednesday, making 235 that have recovered from the virus.