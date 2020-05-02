Cameroun County Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases, Hidalgo County Reports A Single Case

Cameron County Health Officials late Saturday an additional eleven new cases of COVID-19. Nine of the cases were linked to previous cases, one was travel related, and the remaining case was community spread. There are 432 total cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County, with 202 patients cleared for release.

Hidalgo County Health Officials Saturday confirmed a lone, single, new case of COVID-19. A total of 340 people have contracted the disease, with 196 having been released. There are a total of twelve people in area hospitals, with 3 in intensive care.