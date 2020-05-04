Hidalgo County Reports COVID-19 Death and Twelve New Cases, Cameron County Reports Eleven

Hidalgo County Health Officials Monday evening reported the death of a 50 year old Edinburg man with underlying health conditions, who succumbed to complications from COVID-19. In addition to that, the county reports twelve new cases of COVID-19 after a series of lower reports over the weekend. The current total for the county is 353, with seven people released from isolation today, making the number of people cleared for release 203. Thirteen are currently in the hospital, with three in intensive care.

Cameron County Public Health has confirmed Monday evening the addition of eleven new COVID-19 cases. There are six cases linked to previous cases, with three from community spread, and two travel related. There are 443 cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County, with 204 cleared for release.