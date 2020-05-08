Two Dead In Cameron County, Hidalgo County Reports Nine More COVID-19 Cases

Cameron County Public Health reported Friday the deaths of two additional COVID-19 related deaths. The patients were an 87 year old male who passed away at Valley Baptist Medical Center, and a 90 year old resident from Windsor Atrium. They also reported the addition of eleven new cases. Nine of the cases were from previous cases, with one travel related, and one community spread. There are a total of 494 cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County with 256 recovered. Nine of those recoveries were from Friday.

Hidalgo County Health Officials reported late Friday night, nine new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total amount of cases to 377 with 152 active cases. Although there are a total of 218 released from isolation, none were released Friday. There are a total of 15 cases in hospitals within the county with 4 in intensive care.