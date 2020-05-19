Cameron County Reports COVID-19 Death, Hidalgo County Reports Nine New Cases

Cameron County Public Health has reported the COVID-19 related death of a 76 year old male from the Windsor Atrium. This pushes the number of deaths to thirty. Cameron County has also confirmed another 14 cases. Seven of the cases were linked to previous cases, six of them were community spread, and one was travel related. Ten individuals have been released and have recovered, raising that total to 410.

Hidalgo County Health Officials Wednesday announced the confirmation of nine new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases for the county is 457, with 190 cases active. There were fourteen people released today from isolation raising the total recovered to 257. There are currently fourteen in the hospitals with three in intensive care. Hidalgo County also reported 527 test results still pending.