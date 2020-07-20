Hidalgo County Residents About To Be Told To Lock Down Again

New shelter-at-home orders are coming today for residents of Hidalgo County amid a skyrocketing number of people becoming infected with the coronavirus. County Judge Richard Cortez says he’ll be issuing the emergency orders today, although unlike the initial lockdown orders in the spring, he acknowledges the latest orders will have no enforcement authority under Governor Greg Abbott’s statewide re-opening plan. However, Cortez says he’s hoping to send a message of how enormous the problem is – pointing to a COVID-19 death toll that has quadrupled since the start of the month.

Meanwhile, Hidalgo County Health Authority, Dr. Ivan Melendez, Sunday issued a stay-at-home order for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19. The order mandates a 14-day quarantine period, prohibits visitors for the period, and the person must list the people they’ve had contact with two days prior to coming down with symptoms. Violating the order could lead to criminal prosecution.