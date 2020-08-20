Hidalgo County Shelter At Home Restrictions Extended A Second Time

Saying the coronavirus remains a deadly threat and we can’t let our guard down, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is again extending the countywide shelter-at-home directive. Set to expire last night, Cortez says the order will stay in effect another 25 days through September 13th. The stay-at-home, no travel, and business operating recommendations are similar to the orders that were in place in the spring – residents are under a nighttime curfew, travel deemed non-essential is discouraged, gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited, commercial businesses must operate at 50 percent occupancy, and face coverings are mandatory. Cortez says the goal is to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and if people abide by the restrictions, they have been shown to work.