A Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputy is off the job after being arrested for drunken driving this past weekend.

Investigator Jesse Lee Sandlin was pulled over by a DPS trooper Saturday morning, booked on a charge of driving while intoxicated, and released on a $2,000 bond.

Details of the arrest are not yet available. Sandlin has been placed on administrative leave with pay as the sheriff’s office conducts an internal investigation.