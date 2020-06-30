Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Helps With COVID-19 Testing

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office personnel are helping out in the COVID-19 testing scenario.

Deputies and other sheriff’s office staff are communicating word of a positive test result to patients awaiting results after being tested. The recent increase in the amount of people being tested means more help is required to get word to those who test positive in a timely manner.

Sergeant Frank Medrano says his team is delivering communicable disease control orders to those who test positive to let them know they must stay home and have no visitors outside their immediate household. Those who are found to violate the communicable disease control orders face stiff fines.