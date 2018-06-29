Home LOCAL Hidalgo County To Invest In Flood Clean Up
Hidalgo County To Invest In Flood Clean Up
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Hidalgo County To Invest In Flood Clean Up

0
0
flood valley flood 2018
now viewing

Hidalgo County To Invest In Flood Clean Up

IMMIGRANTS GENERIC
now playing

Second Respite Center In McAllen A Possibility

GATESVILLE HOSPITAL EXPLOSION
now playing

2nd Worker Dies From Hospital Explosion

ASYLUM SEEKERS IMMIGRATANT IMMIGRANT FAMILIES
now playing

Growing Number Of Asylum Seekers Causes Overflow At McAllen Immigrant Center

FAMILY SEPARATION
now playing

Catholic Priests Vote To Oppose Immigrant Family Separations

TEXAS SUTHERLAND SHOOTING
now playing

Autopsy Confirms Texas Church Gunman Died By Suicide

GREG+ABBOTT123456789+SF
now playing

Texas' Republican Governor Urges Trump To Scrap Tariffs

MARYLAND SHOOTING AT GAZETTE THE 5 THAT WERE KILLED
now playing

Professionalism Of Slain Newspaper Employees Recalled

Spain rescues 90 migrants crossing from Morocco
now playing

Spain Rescues 90 Migrants Crossing From Morocco

Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez, from Guatemala
now playing

Anxious Migrant Mother Waits In US For A Daughter Taken Away

JAROD RAMOS MARYLAND SHOOTER AT GAZETT
now playing

Shooter Barricaded Exit To Prevent Escape

The Hidalgo County commissioners are putting taxpayer money to work for flood clean up. Yesterday, the Commissioners’ Court decided on investing five-hundred-thousand dollars from city coffers to hire 40-people for full time-temporary maintenance related positions.

The crews will clean up flood damaged neighborhoods in several towns including Weslaco, Alamo, Donna and others starting this month through the end of December.

This week, Governor Abbott also signed a petition to get federal assistance for Hidalgo and Cameron Counties to help with the flood relief after last week’s destructive rains.

Related posts:

  1. Governor Abbott Signs Request For Valley Disaster Declaration
  2. Authorities Uncover New Case Of Voter Fraud In The Valley
  3. Survey Shows Workers Without Legal Residency Reluctant To Report Abuse
  4. Texas’ Republican Governor Urges Trump To Scrap Tariffs
Related Posts
IMMIGRANTS GENERIC

Second Respite Center In McAllen A Possibility

jsalinas 0
ASYLUM SEEKERS IMMIGRATANT IMMIGRANT FAMILIES

Growing Number Of Asylum Seekers Causes Overflow At McAllen Immigrant Center

jsalinas 0
MARYLAND SHOOTING AT GAZETTE THE 5 THAT WERE KILLED

Professionalism Of Slain Newspaper Employees Recalled

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video