Hidalgo County To Invest In Flood Clean Up

The Hidalgo County commissioners are putting taxpayer money to work for flood clean up. Yesterday, the Commissioners’ Court decided on investing five-hundred-thousand dollars from city coffers to hire 40-people for full time-temporary maintenance related positions.

The crews will clean up flood damaged neighborhoods in several towns including Weslaco, Alamo, Donna and others starting this month through the end of December.

This week, Governor Abbott also signed a petition to get federal assistance for Hidalgo and Cameron Counties to help with the flood relief after last week’s destructive rains.