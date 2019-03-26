Hidalgo County To Opt Out Of Undertaking Federal Immigration Enforcement Duties

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says his office won’t be participating in the 287-g immigration enforcement program promoted by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen during her visit to McAllen last week. The program allows local law enforcement officers to be certified for federal immigration enforcement tasks – for example, work in the county jail to determine if a person being booked is in the country illegally. But Guerra says an ICE official already comes to the jail daily to review booking records. Guerra says his deputies already have more than enough work to do, and that immigration enforcement should be left to the federal government.