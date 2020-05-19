Hidalgo County To Share CARES Money With Cities

Hidalgo County will be sharing a little less than half of its federal coronavirus relief monies with its 22 municipalities. County commissioners voted Tuesday to make $63 million in federal CARES Act funds available to reimburse the cities for coronavirus-related costs.

Hidalgo County has been allocated $151 million in federal coronavirus recovery monies. County Judge Richard Cortez has said he wants to distribute about $38 million as grants to help the many small businesses that have suffered as a result of the shelter-at-home and no travel restrictions. He’s also suggested devoting a big chunk of the funds to upgrade and expand the county’s health department.