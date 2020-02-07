Hidalgo County Warns Residents About Door-To-Door Energy Scam

Hidalgo County officials are warning residents about a possible scam in which people go door-to-door seeking to get homeowners to switch energy providers. The scammers pose as employees for the Hidalgo County Community Services Agency.

The fake employees reportedly recommend a switch to a different energy provider when they visit. The county says CSA employees are not allowed to promote any specific energy providers, and anyone who is contacted by one of the scammers should contact law enforcement by calling 9-1-1.