Hidalgo County’s Judge Decides Against A Re-Election Bid

Hidalgo County voters will be electing a new judge in 2018. Current judge Ramon Garcia making it known he will not be running for re-election. Garcia has served a total of 10 years – first getting elected in 2002, losing a re-election bid, but then running and winning again in 2010, and again in 2014. He has two years left in his current 4-year term.

Garcia says he’s achieved the goals he set out to achieve – including making the county fiscally strong, and county government more transparent. The 68-year-old Garcia says he plans to return to his law practice full-time when his term is up.

