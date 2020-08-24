High Coronavirus Transmission Rate Preventing Safe Reopening Of Schools

As more classes commence in the Rio Grande Valley this week and next, health officials are warning it is not yet safe to allow students into the classroom. Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo says the rate at which the coronavirus is still spreading makes it unreasonable to open schools to in-classroom instruction:

(Dr. James Castillo)

Castillo tells 710 KURV that there’s no doubt that students have to return to the classroom, but currently the risk is too high, and he joins county elected officials in urging more residents to abide by the crowd restrictions set out in the county’s stay at home order, and to take the health and hygiene precautions that are known to slow the spread of the virus.