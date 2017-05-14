Home TEXAS High Court Could Soon Signal View On Trump Immigration Plans
High Court Could Soon Signal View On Trump Immigration Plans
TEXAS
0

High Court Could Soon Signal View On Trump Immigration Plans

0
0
OIJ
now viewing

High Court Could Soon Signal View On Trump Immigration Plans

dallas-chase-jail-web2
now playing

Police Chase Ends At Dallas Jail

IJ
now playing

Officials: Chinese Women Brought To Texas For Prostitution

parker-co-plane-crash-pic
now playing

2 Hurt In North Texas Glider Crash

804347_1
now playing

The Latest: US: N.Korea Missile Test Hurts Talks Possibility

imagesJ7C2GSFO
now playing

Pope Prays In Silence For All Mothers In Heaven And On Earth

untitled
now playing

This Year's Cannes Film Festival Is Quaking With Change

9011533_orig
now playing

Suit: Woman Attacked By Camel At Jefferson Davis' Last Home

images5N5RHZ7L
now playing

Missouri Targets Doctor Dearth, Expands First-In-Nation Law

kkhu
now playing

Oil Pipeline Opponents Try Going After The Money

KHJHKJH
now playing

The Latest: Microsoft Shifts Policy, Now Makes Fixes Free

(AP) – Supreme Court decisions in a half-dozen cases dealing with immigration over the next two months could reveal how the justices might evaluate Trump administration actions on immigration, especially stepped up deportations.

Some of those cases could be decided as early as Monday. That’s when the court is meeting to issue opinions in cases that were argued over the past six months.

The outcomes could indicate whether the justices are retreating from long-standing decisions that give the president and Congress great discretion in dealing with immigration.

The justices’ opinions also might show what role may be played by the proposed ban on visits to the United States by residents of six majority Muslim countries and other controversial administration policies.

Related posts:

  1. As Trump Seeks Billions For Wall, US Still Paying For Fence
  2. The Latest: Ex-Justice Official Arrives For FBI Interview
  3. ACLU Warns Against Traveling In Texas
  4. US Treasury Chief To Brief Key Allies On Trump Policies
Related Posts
dallas-chase-jail-web2

Police Chase Ends At Dallas Jail

Danny Castillon 0
IJ

Officials: Chinese Women Brought To Texas For Prostitution

Danny Castillon 0
parker-co-plane-crash-pic

2 Hurt In North Texas Glider Crash

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video