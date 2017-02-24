High Levels Of Ammonia In Home Where Some 430 Animals Found

(AP) – A Texas sheriff says investigators encountered dangerously high levels of ammonia from animal urine in a home where about 430 animals were seized this week. Caldwell County Sheriff Daniel Law said Thursday that the animals taken from the Uhland home earlier in the week included dogs, goats, pigs, chickens, snakes, lizards, ferrets, and ducks and other fowl.

The SPCA of Texas says many of the animals suffered from various health ailments. Law says the carcasses of other animals also were found on the property. He says an animal control officer for the county went to the home earlier after receiving a complaint about the property. KVUE-TV in Austin reports the couple living at the home are University of Texas employees. Law says charges against the couple are pending.