Home TEXAS High School Students Walk Out In Support Of Gun Rights
High School Students Walk Out In Support Of Gun Rights
TEXAS
0

High School Students Walk Out In Support Of Gun Rights

0
0
gun rights
now viewing

High School Students Walk Out In Support Of Gun Rights

opry mall shooting
now playing

Mall Shooting: 1 In Critical Condition

Japanese Macaque
now playing

Hidalgo County Child Recovering After Being Bit By Pet Monkey

IMMIGRATION JUDGES
now playing

More US Prosecutors, Judges Added For Immigration Cases

STARVING MOTHERS IN YEMEN GIVE FOOD TO CHILDREN
now playing

Starving Yemen Mothers Skip Meals To Save Their Children

C-130 PLANE CRASH IN SAVANNAH GEORGIA 05-02-18
now playing

Military To Use 'every resource' To Probe Crash; Security Camera Captures Crash

NUCLEAR DEAL
now playing

Iran's Foreign Minister Says No Renegotiating Nuclear Deal

RUDY GIULLIANI AND JAMES COMEY
now playing

Giuliani Offers New Explanation Of Comey Firing

prison
now playing

Driver Charged In Immigrant Death To Stay In Federal Custody

HEB
now playing

USAA, HEB Make Forbes Best Employers List

NRA
now playing

NRA Annual Convention Kicks Off

The Second Amendment is getting some respect in a couple of area schools. On Wednesday, students at two local high schools walked out of class to show support for constitutional gun rights.

The demonstration, part of a student-led national effort, followed recent anti-gun student protests after the February 14th school shooting in Florida. About 20 students walked out of Steele High School in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD, and a similar number at Clark High School in the Northside ISD. The peaceful protests lasted about 15 minutes.

Related posts:

  1. NRA Annual Convention Kicks Off
  2. Rights Group: 11,232 Displaced In Mexico By Violence
  3. China Vows Support For North Korean Economy Amid Sanctions
  4. Immigrant Rights Activists Deny Encouraging Caravaners To Cross Illegally
Related Posts
IMMIGRATION JUDGES

More US Prosecutors, Judges Added For Immigration Cases

jsalinas 0
HEB

USAA, HEB Make Forbes Best Employers List

jsalinas 0
NRA

NRA Annual Convention Kicks Off

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video