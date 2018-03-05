High School Students Walk Out In Support Of Gun Rights

The Second Amendment is getting some respect in a couple of area schools. On Wednesday, students at two local high schools walked out of class to show support for constitutional gun rights.

The demonstration, part of a student-led national effort, followed recent anti-gun student protests after the February 14th school shooting in Florida. About 20 students walked out of Steele High School in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD, and a similar number at Clark High School in the Northside ISD. The peaceful protests lasted about 15 minutes.