Home TEXAS High School Transgender Wrestler Wins Texas Regional Title
TEXAS
0

High School Transgender Wrestler Wins Texas Regional Title

0
0

High School Transgender Wrestler Wins Texas Regional Title

DONALD TRUMP SIGNING
now playing

Trump's Revised Travel Ban Targets Same Countries

MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Mexico: 5 Dead Bodies Dumped Along Highway In Veracruz State

shooting-investigation
now playing

Hunters Charged In Texas Shooting Had Blamed Immigrants

LEGO BATMAN
now playing

'Lego Batman' Stays No. 1, Conquers 'The Great Wall'

TRAIN HITS BROKEN CAR
now playing

1 Killed; 1 Hurt After Car Stuck On Tracks Is Hit By Train

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Officer Shoots Man After Hostage Situation

police20lights20generic
now playing

Officers Kill Man Who Pointed Gun After Home Invasion

base
now playing

Police: Man In Photos Now 'main suspect' In 2 Girls' Deaths

APTOPIX California Storms
now playing

Flood Fears Renewed As Another Storm Aims For California

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem
now playing

Ex-Officials: Israeli Leader Spurned Secret Peace Offer

(AP) — A 17-year-old Dallas-area high school transgender wrestler who is transitioning from female to male has won a girls regional championship after a female opponent forfeited their match.  Mack Beggs, a Euless Trinity High School junior who is undefeated this wrestling season, hugged opponent Madeline Rocha, from Coppell, on the victory stand Saturday after their match for the 110-pound Class 6A Region 2 championship never took place when Rocha declined to wrestle.  Beggs and Rocha advance to the state championships next weekend.

The top four finishers in the region qualified for the state tournament.  Beggs’ coach, Travis Clark, told The Dallas Morning News the forfeit was expected but declined further comment. Coppell’s coach and athletic director also declined to comment.  Beggs’ grandmother and guardian, Nancy Beggs, says the outcome was about “bias, hatred and ignorance.”

Related posts:

  1. Some Texas Grad Students Hold Bar Conferences To Avoid Guns
  2. ROXANNE GARCIA
  3. Federal Sting Nabs High-Powered Weapons Buyer, Smuggler
  4. Texas Governor Hasn’t Seen National Guard Immigration Memo
Related Posts
shooting-investigation

Hunters Charged In Texas Shooting Had Blamed Immigrants

jsalinas 0
COAST-GUARD-GENERIC-SMALL

4 Men Rescued From Life Boat In Gulf of Mexico off Galveston

Danny Castillon 0
SELENA

Texas Judge Allows Lawsuit Against Selena Widower To Proceed

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video