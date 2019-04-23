High School’s New Dress Code Takes Aim At Parents

(AP) – A Houston high school had adopted a new dress code, but it’s meant for parents and not their children. James Madison High School will turn away parents if they appear wearing pajamas, hair rollers or leggings, among other banned clothing. Bonnets also are not allowed.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Houston school district policy allows schools to establish standards for student attire and grooming, but no policy exists for parents.

Tomiko Miller, the mother of a Madison High student, told the Chronicle the code is discriminatory. Miller says it’s no one’s business if she decides to wear a hair bonnet when it’s raining outside.

Madison High’s dress code was established shortly after KPRC-TV reported that a parent attempting to enroll her child was asked to leave because of how she was dressed, which included a headscarf and a T-shirt dress.