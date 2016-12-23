Home TRENDING Hijackers Wanted To Go To Rome
Hijackers Wanted To Go To Rome
TRENDING
WORLD
0

Hijackers Wanted To Go To Rome

0
0
malta-hijackers
now viewing

Hijackers Wanted To Go To Rome

carrie-fisher
now playing

Carrie Fisher Suffers Medical Emergency On Flight

gary-eugene-holmes
now playing

Man Accused In Road Rage Case Pleads Not Guilty

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
now playing

Police: Officer's 2-Year-Old Son Shot Himself With Dad's Gun

anis-amri-body-on-street-after-shootout
now playing

Berlin Attacker's Family Wants His Body Back

israel-and-us-relations
now playing

UPDATE: US Rebukes Israel And Allows UN Condemnation Of Settlements

POLICE BADGE
now playing

Texas Officer On Restricted Duty After Videotaped Arrests

cash
now playing

Commercial Pilot Admits To Smuggling $195K In Cash Into US

texas-auto-registration-sticker
now playing

Texas Gets $160K In Child Support Linked To Car Registration

united-airlines
now playing

Airline: Nothing Unusual On United Plane Returned To Houston

u-s-district-judge-janis-graham-jack
now playing

Judge Who Ruled Texas' Foster Care System Broken Recognized

(AP) – A Libyan airline says the men who hijacked one of its planes today wanted to go to Rome but ended up in Malta instead due to fuel limitations.  The flight was hijacked as it flew from Sabha to Tripoli with 111 passengers and six crew members on board.

The airline said when the plane reached a cruising altitude of 36,000 feet, the pilot received a demand to land in Rome and was told by another crew member that the hijackers were armed.  The pilot proposed landing in Tripoli and holding negotiations there but the hijackers refused, so Malta was the next option.  The hijacking ended peacefully several hours later when the hijackers surrendered to Malta authorities.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Prime Minister Says Hijacking Is Over
  2. Commercial Pilot Admits To Smuggling $195K In Cash Into US
  3. Cancer-Stricken ‘Jeopardy!’ Player Wins $103K Before Death
  4. Bond Granted For Local Post Office Worker Charged In Vote Fraud Probe
Related Posts
carrie-fisher

Carrie Fisher Suffers Medical Emergency On Flight

jsalinas 0
anis-amri-body-on-street-after-shootout

Berlin Attacker’s Family Wants His Body Back

jsalinas 0
israel-and-us-relations

UPDATE: US Rebukes Israel And Allows UN Condemnation Of Settlements

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video