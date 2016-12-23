Hijackers Wanted To Go To Rome

(AP) – A Libyan airline says the men who hijacked one of its planes today wanted to go to Rome but ended up in Malta instead due to fuel limitations. The flight was hijacked as it flew from Sabha to Tripoli with 111 passengers and six crew members on board.

The airline said when the plane reached a cruising altitude of 36,000 feet, the pilot received a demand to land in Rome and was told by another crew member that the hijackers were armed. The pilot proposed landing in Tripoli and holding negotiations there but the hijackers refused, so Malta was the next option. The hijacking ended peacefully several hours later when the hijackers surrendered to Malta authorities.