Hillary Clinton Makes Surprise Appearance At Tribeca Fest
Hillary Clinton Makes Surprise Appearance At Tribeca Fest

Hillary Clinton Makes Surprise Appearance At Tribeca Fest

A high-wattage event at the Tribeca Film Festival became even more so with the arrival of an unannounced panelist: Hillary Clinton.

Clinton appeared Saturday to discuss the scourge of elephant poaching with Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow, who was premiering her new virtual reality short, “The Protectors: Walk in the Rangers’ Shoes,” about the park rangers trying to save elephants from poachers in Garamba National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Clinton spoke about her work to save elephants from poachers slaughtering them for their ivory tusks, both as secretary of state in the Obama administration, and later with the Clinton Global Initiative.

She says it is crucial that three goals be pursued simultaneously: stopping the killing of elephants, stopping the trafficking of ivory, and stopping the demand.

