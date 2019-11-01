TEXAS

HISD Requests Injunction To Prevent State Takeover

The Houston Independent School District is asking a federal judge for a preliminary injunction to keep the state from taking over the district.

The HISD filed the request for the injunction on Tuesday. The Texas Education Agency says the district is mismanaged, and that the school board should be replaced by a board appointed by the state commissioner of education.

District officials are accusing the state agency of playing politics by trying to remove a democratically elected school board.

