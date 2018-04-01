Historic Downtown Harlingen Could Expand To La Placita

Harlingen’s historic downtown area may soon become a little more historic. The Downtown Improvement District board has voted in favor of a proposal to bring in a 3-block section of La Placita. The area is just southwest of the Jackson Avenue retail and entertainment district – running along Van Buren Avenue between the rail lines and South E Street, and including Gutierrez Park.

A majority of the property owners in La Placita had petitioned to become part of the Downtown Improvement District. The D-I-D’s recommendation in favor now goes to the Harlingen City Commission for a final decision. La Placita was once a thriving entertainment district of its own decades ago, but eventually fell into some disrepair.