Historic Flooding Highlights Venice’s Vulnerability

(AP) – The historic lagoon city of Venice exists on the edge of a double threat: As it sinks, the seas rise. That danger became acute this week when Venice was hit with its worst flood in over 50 years, caused by a nearly 1.9 meter (6-foot) tide that sent waist-high water flowing through St. Mark’s Square and threatened the city’s medieval, Baroque and Renaissance art and architecture.
And yet, a corruption-riddled underwater barrier system that was supposed to protect the city still is not operational after more than 16 years of construction and at least 5 billion euros of public funds. It was supposed to be working by 2011.
Comments