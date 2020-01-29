Historic Upper Valley Farm Worker Strike To Be Memorialized With State Marker

A state historical marker will be unveiled this week memorializing the influential 1966 farm workers strike in Starr County. It was in June of 1966 when more than 700 farm workers in Rio Grande City went on strike at the height of melon season to protest below minimum wages and unsafe working conditions.

The 3-month strike brought together labor unions, religious leaders, and much of the public in support of the workers, and it culminated in Austin where UFW leader Cesar Chavez rallied more than 10,000 supporters.

The official Texas Historical Commission marker commemorating the strike stands on the Starr County campus of South Texas College. The unveiling ceremony takes place Friday at 11 a.m.