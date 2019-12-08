Historical Documents Show Japan’s Role In WWII Sex Slaves

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2017, file photo, a statue representing sex slaves is seen near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea. Japan's army during World War II asked the government to provide one sex slave for every 70 soldiers, according to historical documents reviewed by Kyodo News service that highlight the state role in the so-called “comfort women” system. The letters read "Nullity". (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2017, file photo, a statue representing sex slaves is seen near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea. Japan's army during World War II asked the government to provide one sex slave for every 70 soldiers, according to historical documents reviewed by Kyodo News service that highlight the state role in the so-called “comfort women” system. The letters read "Nullity". (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Kyodo News service has reported historical documents show the Japanese Imperial Army asked the government to provide one sex slave for every 70 soldiers. The documents, gathered by the Japanese government between April 2017 and March 2019, include classified dispatches from the Japanese consulates in China to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, dating back to 1938. The documents appear to show a Japanese government role in the systematic forcing of women to serve as sex slaves for the Japanese military during the years leading up to and during World War II. They were known as “comfort women.”