Bacchus rolls through during a parade in the run-up to Fat Tuesday finale in Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. This year's theme was "Bacchus's Wild, Wild West" and it was led by 1,600 riders. Riding as special guests were the Little League World Series Champs from River Ridge. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate)

Thousands of travelers are gathering in New Orleans for “Fat Tuesday,” the last fling before Lent.

Mardi Gras celebrations always come 47-days before Easter Sunday. Mardi Gras came to New Orleans through its French heritage in 1699.

Early explorers celebrated the French Holiday on the banks of the Mississippi River. Over the years “Carnival,” as it’s known, has become an exciting holiday for both children and adults.