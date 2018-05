A hit-and-run suspect remains jailed in a 2-vehicle crash that killed a Mercedes woman Thursday afternoon.

The wreck happened on the I-2 westbound frontage road at the intersection of Texas Avenue. Mercedes police found 47-year-old Christina Bruno dead on the scene. Another woman and two children were rushed to the hospital but their conditions aren’t known.

The driver of the other vehicle had sped away but police were able to track the person down.