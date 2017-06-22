Home LOCAL Hit-And-Run Suspect Caught
Hit-And-Run Suspect Caught
Hit-And-Run Suspect Caught

HIT AND RUN-2
Hit-And-Run Suspect Caught

Jared Balogun
A 21-year-old woman is under arrest for apparently intentionally hitting another woman with her car.

Mariah Nicole Garcia Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

Mariah Nicole Garcia had been identified as the driver of a white Dodge Avenger that struck a 25-year-old woman in a neighborhood north of Weslaco early Wednesday morning. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies tracked Garcia down – arresting her on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

The woman she hit remains hospitalized in intensive care. Investigators say it appears there’d been anongoing fued between the two women.

