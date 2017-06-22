Hit-And-Run Suspect Caught

A 21-year-old woman is under arrest for apparently intentionally hitting another woman with her car.

Mariah Nicole Garcia had been identified as the driver of a white Dodge Avenger that struck a 25-year-old woman in a neighborhood north of Weslaco early Wednesday morning. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies tracked Garcia down – arresting her on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

The woman she hit remains hospitalized in intensive care. Investigators say it appears there’d been anongoing fued between the two women.